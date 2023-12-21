Governor Abbott Grants Clemency To Three Texans Recommended By Texas Board Of Pardons And Paroles

TEXAS, December 21 - December 21, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following three Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:

Robert Phillip Marsh, 51, for theft in 1990 (Midland County). Marsh was sentenced to 2 years of deferred adjudication probation.

Heather Christine Sherman, 33, for possession of marijuana in 2010 (Collin County). Sherman was sentenced to three days of jail.

Jerry Lynn Smith, 64, for theft in 1978 (Harris County). Smith was sentenced to pay a $500 fine.



“Having served as a trial court judge, Texas Supreme Court Justice, and Attorney General, I have the utmost respect for our legal system and the unique gubernatorial power to grant clemency to Texans looking for a fresh start,” said Governor Abbott. “These three Texans have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to reshape their lives and serve their communities. I thank the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their work to improve our criminal justice system and reduce recidivism in Texas.”

