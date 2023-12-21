Submit Release
Governor Abbott Grants Clemency To Three Texans Recommended By Texas Board Of Pardons And Paroles

TEXAS, December 21 - December 21, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following three Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:

  • Robert Phillip Marsh, 51, for theft in 1990 (Midland County). Marsh was sentenced to 2 years of deferred adjudication probation.
  • Heather Christine Sherman, 33, for possession of marijuana in 2010 (Collin County). Sherman was sentenced to three days of jail.
  • Jerry Lynn Smith, 64, for theft in 1978 (Harris County). Smith was sentenced to pay a $500 fine.

 
“Having served as a trial court judge, Texas Supreme Court Justice, and Attorney General, I have the utmost respect for our legal system and the unique gubernatorial power to grant clemency to Texans looking for a fresh start,” said Governor Abbott. “These three Texans have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to reshape their lives and serve their communities. I thank the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their work to improve our criminal justice system and reduce recidivism in Texas.”
 

