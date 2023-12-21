Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,977 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a First-Degree Sexual Abuse of a Patient in Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to a First-Degree Sex Abuse of a Patient that occurred in the 4200 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., on Monday, November 6, 2023, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual acts with the victim, who was a patient under their care.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 44-year-old Jerry Mack, of Southeast, DC., was charged with First-Degree Sexual Abuse of a Patient.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our federal partners at the United States Marshals for their assistance with this arrest.

CCN: 23182800

You just read:

Arrest Made in a First-Degree Sexual Abuse of a Patient in Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more