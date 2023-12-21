Arrest Made in a First-Degree Sexual Abuse of a Patient in Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to a First-Degree Sex Abuse of a Patient that occurred in the 4200 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., on Monday, November 6, 2023, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual acts with the victim, who was a patient under their care.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 44-year-old Jerry Mack, of Southeast, DC., was charged with First-Degree Sexual Abuse of a Patient.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our federal partners at the United States Marshals for their assistance with this arrest.

CCN: 23182800