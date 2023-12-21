News release on arrest of store robbery suspect

Update No. 1: VSP BCI Troop A East - St. Johnsbury / Suspect arrested in connection with store robberies

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A4009269, 23A4009276

TROOPER: Detective Sgt. David Robillard

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1:04 p.m. and 5:56 p.m. Dec. 17, 2023

LOCATION: Nick’s Gas N Go and Center Tower

VIOLATION: Attempted armed robbery, petit larceny

ACCUSED: Anthony Shafer

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Nick’s Gas N’ Go (23A4009269), Center Tower (23A4009276)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 590 Main St. Lyndon, (Nick’s), 1786 Memorial Dr., St. Johnsbury (Center Tower)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following continued investigation, the Vermont State Police identified and arrested a suspect in connection with robberies that occurred Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17, 2023, and convenience stores and gas stations in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury.

Thursday morning, state troopers executed a search warrant at the St. Johnsbury home of 42-year-old Anthony Shafer and arrested him on charges of attempted armed robbery and petit larceny. The attempted robbery charge arises from an incident at Nick’s Gas N’ Go in Lyndonville (VSP Case No. 23A4009269), and the larceny charge is connected to a theft several hours later at Center Tower in St. Johnsbury (Case No. 23A4009276).

Shafer was brought to the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing and was subsequently ordered Jailed on lack of $25,000 bail. He is expected to be arraigned at 1300hrs on 12/22/23 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

***Initial news release on Case No. 23A4009276, 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023***

On December 17, 2023, at approximately 1756 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury barracks, were advised of a robbery at the Center Tower gas station in St. Johnsbury. Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the register when the clerk opened it. No one was injured and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. The suspect in this robbery is believed to be the same suspect from an earlier robbery at the Nick’s Gas N Go in Lyndonville. Anyone with information on the incident or attached images is asked to contact VT State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or they can provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release on Case No. 23A4009269, 6:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023***

On 12/17/23, at approximately 1311 hours, Troopers from the VT State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks and Detectives from the VT State Police BCI A Troop responded to the Nick’s Gas N Go Store located at 590 Main Street Lyndon, VT for an armed robbery. Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm in an attempt to steals cash from the store. No one was injured and the suspect fled the scene. Anyone with information on the incident or attached images is asked to contact VT State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802 748 3111 or they can provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -

