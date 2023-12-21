Burgum welcomes new record population estimate of 783,926 for North Dakota from U.S. Census Bureau

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced a record high population estimate for North Dakota this year, with the U.S. Census Bureau showing the state’s population reached a new all-time high of 783,926 residents as of July 1, 2023.

The estimate released this week represents an increase of 4,665 residents from last year’s estimate and is 4,847 residents more than the official 2020 census count. North Dakota was one of 42 states that saw their population estimates increase this year.

“North Dakota continues working to attract and retain residents by building healthy, vibrant communities, cutting taxes and supporting economic development, and we’re encouraged that a record number of residents are enjoying our state’s outstanding quality of life for the second straight year,” Burgum said.

North Dakota’s 2022 population estimate of 779,261 was a record at the time, and it indicated that a population loss experienced from the 2020 official census to the 2021 estimate – attributed mainly to outmigration and the impact of lower oil prices – had begun to reverse. Estimates are reported as of July 1 of each year, while the official 10-year census is as of April 1 of years ending in a zero.

“This week’s release from the Census Bureau shows that the pattern of migration since the pandemic has switched from a net loss of residents to a net gain in the most recent timeframe,” said Kevin Iverson, State Data Center manager at the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

With the estimate released this week, North Dakota remains the 47th most populous state, ahead of Alaska and behind South Dakota.

Since 2010, North Dakota has been among the nation’s fastest-growing states, estimated to have grown by more than 16% since 2010. Only six states – Idaho, Utah, Texas, Florida, Nevada and Colorado – are estimated to have grown by a higher percentage since 2010.