New California laws in 2024 include Airbnb refunds and a state mushroom

A slew of new laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in the fall are set to take effect in California. They include more Airbnb cancellation refunds, a new state mushroom and protections for complaining about your wages at work.
