Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,267 in the last 365 days.

SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions CVM Resolution nº 44, of August 23, 2021, and in continuity to the Material Fact released on September 18, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at this date, the Company selected the financial institutions that will act as global coordinators of the syndicate of banks responsible for structuring the Company's potential follow-on operation (“Offer”)

The Global Coordinators selected are:
• BTG Pactual
• Bank of America
• CITI
• UBS - BB

The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.

Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8793
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br

You just read:

SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more