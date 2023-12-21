Electrical Distributor CEEUS to Expand into Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that CEEUS, Inc., a member-owned electrical distributor that serves cooperatives, municipals, and investor-owned utilities, will invest $37 million to establish a 187,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Hanover County to support customers in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 30 new jobs.

“Major distributers like CEEUS are repeatedly attracted to Virginia’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and leading position in the supply chain management industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We thank CEEUS for selecting the Commonwealth and strengthening our burgeoning logistics sector, positioning the company for success as it expands its electrical wholesale business into the Mid-Atlantic.”

“Hanover County’s convenient location directly off Interstate 95 will serve CEEUS well as the company establishes its first Virginia operation supplying electric utilities here and in neighboring states,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “It is always an honor to welcome a new corporate partner to the Commonwealth, reinforcing that Virginia is the best place to start, relocate, or grow a business.”

“With almost 50 years in the electric utility industry, we are confident we have the experience and distribution knowledge to build strong supply lines for the electric utility and broadband markets in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware while developing supportive relationships in our new community of Hanover County,” said Chad Capps, President and CEO of CEEUS, Inc. “We are excited to establish in Virginia what we have built in South Carolina.”



“Small and family-owned businesses are critical to Hanover County’s economic success, and I could not be more delighted to welcome CEEUS to our community,” said Susan P. Dibble, Hanover County Board of Supervisors Representative for the South Anna District. “As a quickly growing small business with strong expansion need, it is an honor for our community to be chosen as the location of CEEUS’s first operation outside of South Carolina. We look forward to their future successes as they join Hanover’s thriving, close-knit small business community.”

“We’re excited that CEEUS that will be able to expand its supply chain to Greater Richmond and bolster the region’s growing power grid,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “With access to the Richmond Region’s extensive transportation network, CEEUS has the opportunity in assisting power reliability in the Mid-Atlantic and beyond.”

“I would like to welcome CEEUS, Inc. to Hanover County, Va.,” said Delegate Buddy Fowler. “I greatly appreciate CEEUS’s investment in Hanover and our citizens. I am confident that you will find Hanover is a great place to locate your business and I look forward to visiting the CEEUS facility upon completion. Thank you for choosing Hanover County, Va.”

Organized in 1974, CEEUS, Inc. is a wholesale electrical distributor headquartered in West Columbia, S.C. that serves South Carolina and beyond by providing the leading technology and best value in the industry. Offering services such as tool repair and a rubber goods testing facility, CEEUS and subsidiary Line Equipment Sales Company proudly serve electric cooperatives, municipals, and investor-owned utilities as well as contractors and electric customers across the nation. With a knowledgeable and dedicated workforce, CEEUS continues to be a reliable partner so their customers can serve their local communities.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Hanover County and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.

