Special New Year’s Day walk at the Arcata Marsh

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Join the triumvirate of experienced tour leaders and roving naturalists Paul Johnson, Lynn Jones, and Barbara Reisman for Friends of the Arcata Marsh’s annual New Year’s Day walk on Monday, January 1. If you’d like to set out on a 90-minute, rain-or-shine leg-stretcher, meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center on South G Street. The building will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.