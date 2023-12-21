Join Friends of the Arcata Marsh for Their Annual Christmas Day Walk

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:
Part of the crowd from the 2022 Christmas Day tour.
Join Paul Wilson for Friends of the Arcata Marsh’s annual Christmas Day walk. If you’d like to set out on a 90-minute, rain-or-shine leg-stretcher, meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center on South G Street on Monday, December 25. The building will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
