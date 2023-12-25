Explore the Global Geothermal Electricity Market 2024-2033: Size, Drivers, Trends, and Competitors

Geothermal Electricity Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's "Geothermal Electricity Global Market Report 2024" is an exhaustive source of information encompassing all aspects of the market. According to TBRC's market projection, the geothermal electricity market size is expected to attain $12.27 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%.

The surge in the geothermal electricity market is attributed to the escalating demand for electricity. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the geothermal electricity market share. Key players in the geothermal electricity market comprise Calpine Corporation, Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), Energy Development Corporation, Enel S.p.A., Chevron Corporation, U.S. Geothermal Inc., Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen).

Geothermal Electricity Market Segments

• By Type: Back Pressure, Binary, Double Flash, Dry Steam, Single Flash, Triple Flash

• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other Applications

• By End-user: Dry Steam Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations, Binary Cycle Power Station

• By Geography: The global geothermal electricity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Geothermal energy refers to the heat produced deep in the Earth's core. Geothermal energy is a clean, renewable resource that can be harnessed for use as heat and electricity. Geothermal energy is derived by using the earth's internal heat energy to generate steam through a series of wells and is fed to the power plant to generate electricity.

