Belnavis Distilled Wine & Spirits Celebrates Inaugural Year Triumph with Award-Winning Cabernet Sauvignon
Belnavis Strikes California Gold Standard
I thank God every day for the opportunity to touch people's lives...”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belnavis Distilled Wine & Spirits, a rising star in the wine industry, is delighted to mark its inaugural year with an outstanding achievement for its premium flagship Cabernet Sauvignon. The exquisite Belnavis Cabernet Sauvignon has been awarded a stellar 93-point rating by the distinguished wine critic and Sommelier, Christopher Sawyer.
— --Christian Belnavis, Owner/Winemaker
The recognition from Sawyer is just one highlight of a triumphant year for Belnavis. The company has proudly secured three prestigious international awards, reinforcing its commitment to producing exceptional wines. The 2023 Las Vegas Global Wine Awards, the 2023 Sommelier Challenge, and the 2023 Artisan Awards have all recognized the superior quality and craftsmanship of Belnavis wines. Belnavis Cabernet Sauvignon, crafted with precision and dedication, has captured the hearts of wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. The 93-point rating from Christopher Sawyer is a testament to the wine's complexity, balance, and overall excellence.
In addition to the accolades, Belnavis Distilled Wine & Spirits has successfully expanded its footprint in California. The company has added 18 new locations spanning from Northern to Southern California: Jensen’s Market Palm Springs, Zaonattos Family Market San Jose, CA, and Buena Vista Cigar Club, Beverly Hills. The dynamic, Rich Cook who hosted the Sommelier Challenge in San Diego, CA this year, rated Belnavis a 92; along with the other critics that unanimously agreed Belnavis is California GOLD standard. This strategic regional expansion reflects the growing demand for Belnavis wines and the company's commitment to meeting the preferences of diverse wine enthusiasts. Christian Belnavis, Owner/Winemaker had this to say. "This year has been a blessing, not only for my company and brand but for everyone who has signed up, strapped in, and agreed to take this journey with us. I thank God every day for the opportunity to touch people's lives by being the choice they choose to put in their glasses, as they celebrate, relax, or work through their day - CHEER!"
Belnavis Cellars is now in production with a new crisp and refreshing Belnavis Rosé sparkling wine set to make its appearance in the first quarter of 2024. Looking ahead, Belnavis is gearing up for a significant milestone as it prepares to launch global distribution in 2024 – through Belnavis Cellars Distribution. This expansion marks a crucial step in the company's journey to share its exceptional wines with enthusiasts around the world. Belnavis Distilled Wine & Spirits is excited about the opportunity to connect with a broader audience and showcase the artistry and passion behind its carefully crafted wines.
As Belnavis looks back on a remarkable inaugural year, the company remains dedicated to the pursuit of excellence, innovation, and the art of winemaking. With a commitment to quality and a vision for global recognition, Belnavis Distilled Wine & Spirits is poised for continued success in the years to come.
BELNAVIS - The Beginning