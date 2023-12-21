79-Year-Old Letha Mahal Crowned at Arkansas Health Care Association 2023 Annual State Senior Queen Pageant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Oct. 18, 2023) — On Tuesday, Arkansas Health Care Association (AHCA) crowned Letha Mahan of Conway as its 2023 State Senior Queen. Regional winners and their families joined AHCA members and leaders at the Little Rock Marriott to crown the first state queen since 2020.

“The return of this pageant has been a long-awaited joy for our residents and the staff at our facilities,” remarked Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association. “Our teammates work hard to provide enriching experiences for residents, and these pageants are quite the highlight for all involved.”

The contestants competed in regional district pageants before coming to Little Rock for the state pageant. Each contestant was given an award on Tuesday. Those honors are as follows:

● Letha Mahan, Age 79, Superior Health and Rehab – 2023 Queen

● Janet Smith, Age 95, Johnson County Health and Rehab – 1st Runner-Up

● Aloha Doss, Age 63, The Springs of Harrison – Most Humorous

● Katherine Barncott, Age 93, The Springs of Greers Ferry – Best Appearance

● Frances Hatch, Age 93, Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation – Runner-Up

● Katie Lemons, Age 80, Grand Manor – 3rd Runner-Up

● Bernice Coleman, Age 66, The Springs of Magnolia – Miss Congeniality

In attendance were guest judges Kristi Putnam, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, Janet Mann, deputy secretary of health and State Medicaid Director, Martina Smith, director of the Division of Provider Services and Quality Assurance, and Sue Tedford, MNSc, APRN, executive director of the Arkansas State Board of Nursing. Special guests Cori Keller, Miss Arkansas 2023, and event emcee Chris Kane.

