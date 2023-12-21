Arkansas Health Care Association Celebrates Third Cohort of Graduates in Medication Assistant Training Program

Little Rock, Ark. — The Arkansas Health Care Association (AHCA) proudly announces the third class of graduates in its Medication Assistant – Certified (MA-C) training program. The program was designed to address a growing need for MA-Cs at skilled-nursing facilities in Arkansas.

The MA-C Program offers certified nursing assistants (CNAs) 102 hours of specialized training, clinically and in the classroom. The program also gives students intimate engagement opportunities with an instructor, better establishing graduates as workforce-ready MA-Cs, a valued role for families with members in long-term care and facilities looking for skilled-nursing care. Training is held in the offices of Arkansas Health Care Association at 1401 W. Capitol Ave., Suite 175, Little Rock, Ark. 72201, as well as locations in Rogers, Fort Smith, Conway, Lonoke and Hot Springs.

Graduating students of the Third Cohort and their placements are as follows:

● Teri Adair - Katherine’s Place at Wedington

● Christopher Deleon - Jamestown Nursing and Rehab, LLC

● Ethel Farrington - Katherine’s Place at Wedington

● Demitra Galvan - Highlands of Bella Vista Health and Rehab, LLC

● Diana - Hernandez - Bradford House Nursing and Rehab, LLC

● Joseph Lashmett - North Hills Life Care and Rehab

● Wanda Lockett - Shiloh Nursing and Rehab, LLC

● Alicia Miranda Carpio - Jamestown Nursing and Rehab, LLC

● Jennifer Ofield - Innisfree Health and Rehab, LLC

● Kelsey Pierson - Innisfree Health and Rehab, LLC

● Daloris Stueart - North Hills Life Care and Rehab

● Christin Trobaugh - Apple Creek Health and Rehab, LLC



“The MA-C program isn’t just a great opportunity for students looking for hands-on experience in caretaking, it’s an investment in the quality of care at our long-term care facilities,” said Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association. “We’re proud of these MA-Cs and the steps they’re taking to offer life-changing care across the state.”

Admission into the MA-C program requires participants to have held a CNA listing in the state’s certified nurse aide registry for a minimum of one year, have at least one year of full-time experience as a CNA in Arkansas and be currently employed at a designated partner facility. All participants must have received a high school diploma or equivalent education and have successfully completed a literacy and reading comprehension screening process.

For more information on the program, visit http://arhealthcare.com/ma-c-training-program-0. Click here to view a photo of these graduates.