"Two Ants in Purple Pants" by Karalynne Temperato: A Joyful Tale of Adventure and Learning

Two Ants in Purple Pants' book cover, by Karalynne Temperato. Karalynne Temperato, the author-illustrator behind the whimsy.

Meet the ants with plans in ‘Two Ants in Purple Pants’—a playful rhyme about creativity and fun!

I hope this story encourages children to dream big, prepare for their own adventures, and always carry the ‘purple backpack’ of imagination and good sense.” — Karalynne Temperato