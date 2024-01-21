The Nursing Team at Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center Awarded Lotus Recognition™ from WCSI

Watson Caring Science Institute The Nursing Team at Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center Lotus Recognition™

Watson Caring Science Institute (WCSI) recognizes Palisades Nursing Team’s relentless commitment to fostering a culture of genuine self-care and healing.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watson Caring Science Institute (WCSI) is pleased to announce that the latest Lotus Recognition™ has been awarded to The Nursing Team at Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center, a non-profit medical center located in North Bergen, New Jersey is one of 18 hospitals in the Hackensack Meridian Health Network and the 9th in the nation to receive the recognition.

“We are deeply honored to receive the prestigious WCSI's Lotus Recognition, which symbolizes our unwavering dedication to upholding values, embracing a philosophy, and implementing human caring theory-guided practices rooted in Watson's Caring Science,” says Maria Brilhante, VP Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center. “Creating a space like the "Zen Den" has been instrumental in enhancing our team members' experience and prioritizing their self-care modalities. Through initiatives such as providing massages and aromatherapy, we've aimed to mitigate the stress and anxiety often associated with the demands of our work environment.”

“This recognition is a testament to Palisades Nursing Team’s relentless commitment to fostering a culture of genuine self-care and healing,” says Jean Watson, Founder & Director, Watson Caring Science Institute.“

WCSI created Lotus Recognition™ to celebrate real-life examples of the values, philosophy, and human caring theory guided by Watson's Caring Science and reflects the organization's caring-healing culture for team members, patients, and communities. For further information, contact Dianne Reid, Program Enrichment Director, at dianne@watsoncaringscience.org.

About Watson Caring Science Institute (WCSI): The Watson Caring Science Institute (WCSI) is an international non-profit organization that advances the philosophies, theories, and practices of Human Caring/Caring Science, founded by Jean Watson, Ph.D., RN, AHN-BC, FAAN, LL (AAN), WCSI’s Founder & Director. Focusing on research, education, praxis, leadership, and legacy, the institute aims to widen the development and understanding of Watson’s Caring Science to inform our notion of quality care and healing environments through educational programs, nurse scientific research, partnerships, events and affiliations. For more information, please visit www.watsoncaringscience.org.