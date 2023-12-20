Submit Release
Learn where to see bald eagles in Missouri at Jan. 10 MDC virtual program

JOPLIN, Mo. – Seeing a bald eagle in the wild is always a head-turning occurrence. Bald eagles can be seen across Missouri in winter, but some locations have better eagle-viewing prospects than others.

People wanting to learn more about where to see bald eagles in Missouri at this time of year should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Where Can I – See Bald Eagles.” This free virtual program will be Jan. 10 from noon-12:30 p.m. The program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. It is part of the Shoal Creek staff’s “Where Can I?” series of programs, which will be held the second Wednesday of each month. The Jan. 10 program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196578

At this program, MDC Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will have information about bald eagles and will also discuss where you can see them in Missouri during winter.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

