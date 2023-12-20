Sen. Cramer, Colleagues Condemn Inaction of UN Regarding Hamas’ Sexual Violence Against Women

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined a bipartisan letter led by U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) to Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), condemning the response to Hamas’ widespread sexual violence against women in Israel on October 7, 2023. The senators also called for the immediate launch of an independent investigation into sexual violence committed by Hamas.

“As multiple UN Security Council Resolutions affirm, the use of sexual violence is a war crime under international law. Hamas’s premeditated campaign of systematic sexual violence on October 7 clearly meets this standard,” the senators wrote. “Given that the Commission of Inquiry (COI) has a history of bias and unfairly singling out Israel, we urge you to move swiftly to seek the establishment of an independent fact-finding effort through a separate mechanism, tasked with collecting testimonies from survivors and witnesses of Hamas’s sexual violence. An independent investigation is a necessary step to hold perpetrators accountable, support survivors, and provide justice for victims.”

“The UN’s delay in denouncing Hamas’s sexual violence and rape on October 7 is a moral failure,” the senators continued. “Tasking the one-sided COI to investigate these atrocities undermines the effort’s credibility, creates the strong potential for biased outcomes, and provides no measure of justice for the victims and survivors. In addition to holding UN Women’s leadership accountable for their weeks-long failure to condemn sexual violence committed by Hamas, we call on you to immediately launch a full and independent investigation into Hamas’ brutal campaign of sexual violence committed against Israeli women. We thank you for your attention to this matter and look forward to your response.”

The letter was cosigned by Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Susan Collins (R-ME), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Katie Boyd Britt (R-AL), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), James Risch (R-ID), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Bob Casey (D-PA), Mike Crapo (R-ID), John Fetterman (D-PA), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Joe Manchin (D-WV), James Lankford (R-OK), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Rick Scott (R-FL), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Tim Scott (R-SC), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

