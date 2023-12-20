Sen. Cramer: EPA Awards Nearly $100,000 to SafetySpect, Inc. in Grand Forks

BISMARCK – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced an award of $99,093 through its Small Business Innovation Research program to SafetySpect, Inc., a biotechnology company located in Grand Forks, North Dakota. This funding will go towards the development of a device which will establish shelf-life for red meat, allowing management of storage, transportation, and dynamic pricing of food close to expiration.
