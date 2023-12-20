NDDOT releases 2023 Name-A-Plow Contest winning plow names
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has selected the winners for the third annual Name-A-Plow contest, in which North Dakota citizens submitted snowplow name ideas.
North Dakota citizens submitted a total of 1,153 snowplow name ideas that were considered in the contest. Names were narrowed down by the district for which the names were submitted to, and winners were chosen by NDDOT employee vote.
The winners will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, as well as have their snowplow name displayed on the plow throughout this winter season.
The names selected as winners of the contest are:
Williston District: Alice Scooper
Minot District: Buzz Iceclear
Devils Lake District: Polar Patroler
Grand Forks District: Blizzard of OZ
Fargo District: Sno’ Problem
Valley City District: Drift Busters
Bismarck District: Brrrrrnie
Dickinson District: Cousin Eddie
We want to sincerely thank everyone who submitted names for your participation and excitement about the Name-A-Plow contest! When you see them out on the road, remember to give them space so they can do their jobs safely.
Find more information on winter weather driving, the ND Roads app, and the Name-A-Plow Contest at dot.nd.gov.