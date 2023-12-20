Man Arrested for Stabbing in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce a man has been arrested for a stabbing that occurred in the 700 block of 6th Street, Northwest.

On Monday, December 11, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the victim observed the suspect tampering with the victim’s vehicle and yelled at him to stop. The suspect assaulted and stabbed the victim repeatedly then fled the scene. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Monday, December 18, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 32-year-old Alandon Jordan, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 23201190