Snow Excuses! Sask Parks Offers Winter Fun in Time for the Holiday Season

CANADA, December 20 - Released on December 20, 2023

Saskatchewan residents can look forward to an exciting winter season in provincial parks with a wide range of winter programs and activities set to launch.

Skate the Park

"Skate the Park", a unique ice-skating loop that winds through Aspen Campground at Echo Valley Provincial Park will open on December 26 (weather permitting).

This 800-metre (1/2 mile) loop allows visitors to glide between the trees under thousands of lights. A nearby tipi warming shelter is also available to give skaters a place to rest.

The skating loop will be open until early March, subject to weather conditions, during the following hours:

Wednesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday: Closed for maintenance (except for Dec. 26, 2023)

Other activities at Echo Valley Provincial Park include the Ninja Warrior Course, crokicurl rink, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing trails, a dog park and more.

For more information on winter in Echo Valley Provincial Park and Skate the Park, visit SaskParks.com.

Guided Winter Programs

Guided snowshoe hikes and Nordic skiing will be available every Saturday from January 6, 2024, until March 2, 2024, at the following provincial parks:

Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park:

2 p.m. - Life in the Lodgepoles Snowshoe Hike: From talking trees to cozy animal homes, experience this unique Saskatchewan landscape up close while snowshoeing through the park.

7 p.m. - Galaxies and Moonbeams Snowshoe Hike: Learn the basics on a guided snowshoe hike along snow-covered forest trails and then tour the universe while warming up by a crackling fire.



Buffalo Pound Provincial Park:

1 p.m. - Snowy Safari Snowshoe: Join a Park Interpreter as they lead you through the snow-covered valley of Buffalo Pound in search of the wildlife that calls the park home. Plan 90 minutes for this two-kilometre, moderate snowshoe trail.

3:30 p.m. - Snowshoe through the Past: Visitors step back in time on this guided snowshoe trail to the Nicolle Homestead. Stories of blizzards, family fun and settler life come alive at this historic stone home nestled in the valley. Plan for 90 minutes for this 3.1-kilometre easy snowshoe walk, including travel time.



Echo Valley Provincial Park:

2 p.m. - New to Nordic: A guided cross-country ski and glide along a snow-covered 1.5-kilometre trail. Learn the techniques of set-track skiing and prepare to add another winter activity to your list.

6:30 p.m. - Whimsical Wanderings Snowshoe Stroll: Learn the basics of snowshoeing while you stroll through twinkling lights in Echo Valley and meet mythical characters along the way.



Guided programs are free with a valid Park Entry Permit, and equipment is provided on a first-come first-served basis.

These programs will be cancelled if temperatures in the program location are forecasted at or below minus 26°C (with or without the windchill) and an indoor programming option made available. Cancellations will be made 24 hours in advance, and all pre-registrants will be notified. Explore the guided park programming and register.

Stay the Night

Spend more time in nature. Book a campsite at Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park, Echo Valley and Buffalo Pound Provincial Parks. Camp-Easy yurts or tents are available until March 15, 2024 at $85/night.

Nightly camping in electrical sites is available at $29/night.

Other Winter Offerings

Local in-park businesses offer a variety of options, including dog sledding, restaurants and quick eats, new and unique accommodations, saunas, fat biking and more. Visit SaskParks.com to discover them all.

Know Before You Go

Park Permit is Required: A valid park vehicle entry permit is required to visit provincial parks year-round. Saskatchewan Provincial Parks Annual Entry Permits are available at a discounted rate of $45 and are valid until April 30, 2024. Daily permits are also available for $11. These permits provide unlimited access to park activities and programs throughout the winter.

To buy a Park Entry Permit, visit the Sask Park's website.

