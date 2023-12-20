Royal Saskatchewan Museum's Megamunch Retiring After 37 Years of Service

CANADA, December 20 - Released on December 20, 2023

Megamunch - say it ain't so!

A visitor favourite at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) is calling it a career. The half-sized robotic tyrannosaurus rex named Megamunch, who greets visitors with a mighty roar, will be retiring in late February 2024.

"For 37 wonderful years, Megamunch has called the Royal Saskatchewan Museum home," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Megamunch has been an excellent ambassador for the museum and will be getting a well-deserved rest. We will all miss that iconic roar and seeing the smiles and amazement on the children's faces after visiting Megamunch."

Megamunch made the announcement during the staff Christmas party.

"I have loved my time here at the museum and couldn't imagine a better job, or better colleagues," Megamunch said. "Still, I've been thinking about retirement for a few years now. I am almost 67 million years old and roaring all day isn't as easy as it was when I was younger. Before I left, I wanted to help Scotty get up to speed on the job, the museum, and how best to educate kids on dinosaurs. Scotty has been amazing and loves seeing the kids when they visit the museum. I know everyone is in great hands.

"In March, I plan to head back to the Cretaceous to visit with family and friends. While I'm looking forward to some downtime, I will miss everyone, especially Scotty, the world's largest T.rex, and all my friends who have come to visit me over the years."

Farewell activities

The RSM is planning several activities over the coming two months, to allow visitors to wish Megamunch farewell. These include:

Sharing congratulatory messages and favourite stories on the Megamunch webpage;

Dropping off messages in the mailbox in Megamunch's display area; and

Megamunch Retirement Bash in mid-February.

The RSM will also be creating a tribute wall at the entrance to the auditorium.

Megamunch through the years

Megamunch arrived at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum on May 16, 1986, and has been hugely popular with visitors of all ages ever since.

During his tenure, Megamunch has seen a lot of changes.

In February 1990, he witnessed a fire that spread soot throughout the museum.

In 1997, he took a secondment and worked at the YQR Airport as a greeter and baggage handler, during construction of the Life Sciences Gallery.

In 2001, he suffered a bout of illness that rendered him immobile and speechless, and threatened to derail his August birthday party.

More health issues flared up in 2003, when he underwent surgery to reconstruct sections of his skin. Despite ongoing health concerns, Megamunch's spirits have always remained bright!

Megamunch helped celebrate the Saskatchewan Roughriders 2007 Grey Cup victory and got his photo taken with the Grey Cup.

Starting in 2010, he entered the world of fashion, a passion that remains to this day.

In 2019, he welcomed a new friend, Scotty, the world's largest T.rex, to the museum.

The decision was not an easy one as the display has been a staple at the RSM.

"Everyone at the museum is going to miss Megamunch," RSM Executive Director Brie Hnetka said. "He has engaged with so many visitors over the years, multiple generations, and I know that people will want to say goodbye. It is definitely bittersweet."

The display will be taken to the museum's warehouse for safekeeping and kept as part of the collection.

To learn more about Megamunch's farewell activities, or the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's programming and world class research, visit royalsaskmuseum.ca/.

