FDLE arrests DCF employee for falsifying home visit records

For Immediate Release

December 20, 2023



FORT PIERCE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested April Diamond Hawk, 52, of Fort Pierce, on three felony counts of falsifying Department of Children and Family Services records, and one misdemeanor count each of petit theft and official misconduct. Hawk is a former Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) dependence case manager. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.



The investigation began on June 14 when FDLE Fort Pierce Field Office agents received a criminal referral from the DCF Office of Inspector General. The referral indicated that DCF suspected Hawk had falsified multiple child home visit records in DCF’s case management system and that she had submitted falsified travel mileage logs.



The investigation found that on Sept. 16, 2022, Feb. 14, 2023 and March 16, 2023, Hawk entered falsified home visits for a child she supervised into DCF’s case management system. She also received travel reimbursements for the falsified visits.



Hawk was arrested on the FDLE warrant by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 18 and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $21,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 19th Judicial Circuit.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001