West Tennessee Construction December 20-27, 2023

There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings and guardrail repair on an as needed basis. There will also be NIGHTTIME lane closures for guardrail repair at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

REGION IV (Fayette, Madison, and Shelby Counties): There will daytime shoulder work and intermittent nighttime lane closures for the installation of new cable barrier rail on I-40, I-55, I-269, SR-385, and SR-300. One lane will remain open at all times.



Wednesday, December 13, 8:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.: I-40 in Henderson County east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from MM 108 to MM 116 for Region Materials and Tests to collect asphalt core data.

Wednesday, December 13, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: SR 1 eastbound near I-40 at Exit 87 in Madison County will have a temporary lane closure for resurfacing. One lane will remain open.

Thursday, December 14, 8:30 a.m.-12:00 a.m.: I-40 in Henderson County east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from MM 95 to MM 120 for pothole patching.

District 47 - West TN – Northern



BENTON COUNTY, SR-1: The resurfacing on US 70 (SR 1) from SR 391 (US 70 BR) to SR 391 (US 70 BR) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

CARROLL COUNTY, US 70A (SR 22BP): Beginning Monday, July 10: The resurfacing on US 70A (SR 22BP) from SR 22 (Lexington Street) to SR 22 (Paris Street) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Monday, October 24, 2022, Barker Rd. will be permanently closed for the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Church St. will be provided until Jax Road is re-opened.

N. Jax Road is now a dead-end road. It is accessed from existing SR 76 and terminates prior to connection with new SR 76 construction.

S. Jax Road is open and is accessed by Oasis Rd. Oasis Road becomes S. Jax road after crossing the new SR 76.

CARROLL COUNTY, US 70A (SR 77); Beginning Monday, July 10: The resurfacing on US 70A (SR 77) from SR 22 to near SR 364 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



CARROLL, DYER, LAKE, and OBION COUNTIES: Wednesday, November 29 through Wednesday, December 6: There will be possible DAYTIME and NIGHTTIME mobile lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for relensing and replacement of snowplowable markers on various State Routes.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54 : The resurfacing on SR 54 from near SR 218 to near Ruff Street, including bridge expansion joint repair will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 &

LM 26.0 to LM 24.45.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): The paving of I-69 Proposed from US 51 (SR 3) to 0.2 miles south of US 45W (SR 5).



Monday, November 27 and Tuesday, November 28, 2023: Walker-Tanner Road will be closed between Catron Road and US 51 to make repairs to the roadway.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-43 : Miscellaneous safety improvements on SR 43 from near the Middle Fork Obion River Bridge to near White Clay Road.



District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern



Thursday, December 21, 8:30 a.m.-12:00 a.m.: I-40 in Madison County east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from MM 67 to MM 95 for pothole patching.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest



LAUDERDALE COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Curve-Nankipoo Rd.

The intersection improvement on US 51 (SR 3) at Curve Nankipoo Road will cause lane closures on US 51 in both directions. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 Near LM 10.8:

Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures along I-40 east and I-40 westbound near LM 10.8 for the texture coating of concrete barrier wall. At least two lanes will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd)

Wednesday, December 20 through Thursday, December 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures along Airways Blvd. near the intersection of Ketchum Rd. for storm drainage installation activities.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump: November 2022 through Fall 2023:



Restrictions: Thursday, September 29, 2022. There is an 11’ width restriction north and southbound on I 55. Necessary detours will be posted.

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN WILL BE IMPLIMENTED (see bold items below for upcoming changes)

Beginning Tuesday, November 28, the below will describe the new traffic patterns.

I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 Bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross-over at the east end of the I-55 Bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB and utilize the inside lane of the future I-55 NB from the cloverleaf to the south end of the project. I-55 NB outside lane of cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 SB use and the outside lane will remain closed to the west end of the I-55 Bridge. Wisconsin Avenue will be opened. Crump Boulevard from Kentucky St. to Metal Museum Drive will be closed. Metal Museum Drive from Alston to I-55 NB will be closed. Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina. Riverside Drive NB will remain closed to Carolina. Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed. Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/3rd Street



Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: A bridge repair project will result in a NIGHTLY closure of the right lane on I-55 southbound at Exit 7 US-61

(SR 14/3rd Street) and the entrance ramp from US-61 southbound to I-55 southbound.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) Near LM 16.44:



Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures along US-51 over the CNIC Railroad near LM 16.44 for coring operations.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-57 (Poplar Ave.) at the intersection of Brookfield Avenue (L.M. 7.93):



Until Sunday, June 30, 2024: The left lane will be closed along eastbound SR 57 (Poplar Avenue) between Cresthaven Road and Brookfield Road for Phase 2 construction. At least one eastbound lane will always remain open.

NON-TDOT WORK

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Brierbrook to the Wolf River:

There will be long term lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform widening and intersection improvements. Additional lane closures will be active on Wolf River Blvd. at the intersection with SR-177 (Germantown Rd.).

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .



As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

