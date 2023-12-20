Keep In Contact With FEMA

For those Floridians who have applied for assistance from FEMA, it is very important to stay in touch with FEMA. Please contact FEMA to provide any new information about your application or get answers to your questions regarding your eligibility status.

When contacting FEMA, please refer to the nine-digit application number you were issued when you applied. This number is included in all correspondence you receive from FEMA.

Missing or outdated material could delay an application. Information that may need to be updated includes:

Your current housing situation, phone number or mailing address.

Adding or removing the name of a person designated to speak for you.

Adding or changing names of household members and number of people living in the home.

Insurance Documentation

Documents to support appeal request. (Estimates, Receipts)

Updating your payment preference.

To update your information, you can create an account at DisasterAssistance.gov, or call the Helpline at

800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. An updated holiday schedule for the line will be announced when it is available. Help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, please give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.