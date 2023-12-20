Williston Barracks / Crashes Duty to Stop

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1008000

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 02-878-7111

DATE/TIME: December 5, 2023, at approximately 1555 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, mile marker 79.8

VIOLATION: "Crashes duty to stop," a violation of Title 23 VSA 1128

ACCUSED: Robert Stone

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM: Kristopher Mohlman

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 5, 2023, at approximately 1555 hours, a trooper came upon two vehicles stopped in the left passing lane of Interstate 89 South near mile marker 79.8. Shortly after the trooper arrived on scene, one vehicle departed and continued traveling south. The vehicle was later located in Bolton on Interstate 89, at which point a motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Robert Stone (47) of Barre, VT.

Investigation into this incident revealed Stone was traveling south on Interstate 89 south when he observed a bumper in the left passing lane. Stone braked in an effort to avoid striking the bumper, at which point he was rear-ended by another vehicle which was driven by Kristopher Mohlman (45) of Montpelier, VT. Stone was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date to answer the charge of "crashes; duty to stop."

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: February 22, 2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

