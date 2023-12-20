NDE Portal Replacement RFP NDERFP231120

The State of Nebraska (State), Nebraska Department of Education, Data Management and Application Development is issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP) Number NDERFP231120 for the purpose of selecting a qualified Contractor to assist in developing NDE web portal as a secure online website where different NDE application can be accessible by districts, schools, public and non-public users. NDE portal will be a one-stop location for multiple applications, where users can submit reports, send messages, and create tickets. A more detailed description can be found in Section V. The resulting contract may not be an exclusive contract as the State reserves the right to contract for the same or similar services from other sources now or in the future.

Procurement contact: Jill Aurand

Closing/ proposal due date: 01/25/24 at 2pm CST

Written questions due: 01/10/24