20 December 2023

95

A telephone conversation took place between the President of Turkmenistan and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

On December 19, 2023, a telephone conversation took place between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.

The President of Iran conveyed warm words of greeting to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Arkadag.

During the conversation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the consistent expansion and strengthening of multi-vector relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The heads of the two states stated that the established constructive Turkmen-Iranian dialogue is successfully developing today both in a bilateral and multilateral format, within the framework of international organizations.

Recently, there has been active dynamics of interaction between the two countries in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, which is being enriched with qualitatively new content.

This is directly facilitated by the visits made by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Arkadag to a friendly neighboring country.

The electricity sector was also identified among the priorities of the Turkmen-Iranian partnership.

The transport sector plays a major role in enhancing interstate cooperation. It was noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to expanding cooperation with Iran in this area and increasing the volume of cargo transportation in particular.

In this regard, it was noted that positive experience of joint work in the field of road construction has been accumulated.

It was emphasized that cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, in particular in the field of science, education, culture, art and sports, plays a key role in strengthening interstate ties, bringing the fraternal peoples of the two countries closer, and the mutual enrichment of their cultures.

Attention is focused on important joint events that will be organized in the coming 2024 in honor of the 300th anniversary of the outstanding Turkmen poet and philosopher of the East Magtymguly Fragi, deeply revered throughout the world.

At the end of the telephone conversation, the President of Turkmenistan and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran wished each other good health and further success in responsible government activities, and peace, prosperity and prosperity to the fraternal peoples of the two countries.

The telephone conversation took place at the initiative of the Iranian side.