20 December 2023

The 22nd meeting of the joint Turkmenistan-European Union committee was held in Brussels

On December 19, 2023, the 22nd meeting of the joint committee of Turkmenistan and the European Union was held in Brussels.

The delegation of Turkmenistan, headed by the Minister of Finance and Economy and co-chairman of the joint committee S.Joraev, included the Deputy Minister of education, representatives of the State Concern "Turkmengas" and the Agency "Turkmenhowayollary", as well as representatives of other relevant ministries.

The EU delegation was represented by the Deputy Managing Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the European External Action Service (EEAS), representatives of various European Commission directorates dealing with international partnerships, trade, energy, mobility and transport, climate change, environment, and research and innovation.

The meeting discussed the macroeconomic situation of Turkmenistan and its aspirations for integration into the global economy, especially in the context of the country's aspirations for membership in the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Energy and environmental issues, gas export strategies, initiatives to reduce methane emissions and the development of renewable energy sources, including hydrogen, were also discussed.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of transport, education, youth policy, research and innovation.

In addition, a wide range of issues of mutual interest were discussed at meetings of the delegation of Turkmenistan with representatives of the Directorate General for education, youth, sports and culture of the European Commission, representatives of the EEAS, the European Executive Agency for education and culture, as well as the Directorate General for energy of the European commissions.