Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 21, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Coshocton White Eyes Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Darke Village of Pitsburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Defiance Four County Solid Waste District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin State Board of Deposit
Chapter 135 Compliance
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Gahanna Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Colerain Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Anderson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Symmes Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
University of Cincinnati
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Harrison Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Northwest State Community College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox Fredericktown Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Licking Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Monroe Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Medina County Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Noble Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Paulding Paulding County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Pike Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Pike County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble City of Eaton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Richland Village of Lexington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lexington Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
North Central State College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Sandusky County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas New Philadelphia City Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of New Philadelphia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Village of Harveysburg
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Greater Warren County Drug Task Force
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wayne Green Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Bowling Green State University - WBGU-TV
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Pemberville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 21, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

