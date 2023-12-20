Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 21, 2023
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Coshocton
|White Eyes Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Village of Pitsburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Defiance
|Four County Solid Waste District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|State Board of Deposit
Chapter 135 Compliance
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Gahanna Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Colerain Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Anderson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Symmes Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|University of Cincinnati
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Harrison
|Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Northwest State Community College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|Fredericktown Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Monroe Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Medina County Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Noble
|Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Paulding County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Pike
|Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Pike County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|City of Eaton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Village of Lexington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lexington Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|North Central State College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|New Philadelphia City Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of New Philadelphia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Village of Harveysburg
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Greater Warren County Drug Task Force
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wayne
|Green Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University - WBGU-TV
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Pemberville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
The full reports will be available Thursday, December 21, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.
