Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 21, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Coshocton White Eyes Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Darke Village of Pitsburg

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Four County Solid Waste District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Franklin State Board of Deposit

Chapter 135 Compliance

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Gahanna Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton Colerain Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Anderson Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Symmes Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

University of Cincinnati

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Harrison Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Northwest State Community College Foundation

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Knox Fredericktown Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Licking Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Monroe Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Medina County Park District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Noble Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023 Financial Audit Paulding Paulding County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit Pike Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Pike County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Preble City of Eaton

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Richland Village of Lexington

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lexington Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit North Central State College Foundation

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Sandusky County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Tuscarawas New Philadelphia City Health District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of New Philadelphia

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Village of Harveysburg

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Greater Warren County Drug Task Force

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Wayne Green Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Bowling Green State University - WBGU-TV

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Pemberville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 21, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.