Ultipa, Inc. Secures a New Multi-Million Dollars Deal for Graph Database and Professional Services with Key EMEA Client

Ultipa, Inc. Secures a New Multi-Million Dollars Deal for Ultipa Real-time Graph Database and Professional Services with Key EMEA Client

Ultipa is the only solution vendor that can satisfy our performance and scalability needs while under heavy load, we have explored other brands previously without success.” — Julian H.

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultipa, Inc., a leading innovator in graph database technology, proudly announces the successful closure of a multi-million-dollar deal to provide its cutting-edge real-time graph database and professional services to a strategic new client based in the EMEA region.

In a highly competitive selection process, Ultipa emerged victorious, surpassing major players in the graph database market. This deal represents a significant milestone for Ultipa and reinforces its position as a key player in the industry.

Ricky Sun, CEO of Ultipa, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This deal marks a crucial achievement for Ultipa, highlighting our commitment to providing top-notch graph database solutions. It not only solidifies our presence in the EMEA market but also accelerates our ongoing efforts, supporting the next round of financing already in place."

Yuri Simione, EMEA Sales Director at Ultipa, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating, "This deal is a milestone for Ultipa as it underscores the strength of our proposition built on Ultipa Graph. We have demonstrated that our technology is not only robust and scalable but also possesses unique capabilities such as real-time graph database functionality and exceptional speed, at the best price. Ultipa has proven itself as a valuable technology partner for large enterprises."

The strategic deal with this prominent EMEA client further cements Ultipa's reputation for delivering innovative solutions to meet the complex data management needs of enterprises.

