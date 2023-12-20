Pierre Man Changes Plea in Law Enforcement Standoff Case

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Dec. 18, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that a Pierre man has entered pleas to three criminal charges stemming from a standoff with law enforcement that occurred at a residence in northern Hughes County.

Henry Jacobson, 52, entered the pleas Monday afternoon during a change of plea hearing in Hughes County Circuit Court. Jacobson pled no contest each to two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. He also pled guilty to one count of Simple Assault Domestic Violence, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in the county jail and a fine of $2,000.

The incident occurred March 7, 2023 at a home on Spring Creek Drive north of Pierre. Jacobson barricaded himself in the residence for about six hours before he was apprehended by law enforcement.

Sentencing has been scheduled for 1 p.m., Feb. 2, 2024. Jacobson remains held on a $40,000 cash bond in the Hughes County Jail.

Agencies involved in the standoff and investigation were the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Marshal’s Office, FBI, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, Sully County Sheriff’s Office, and American Medical Response.

The case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office.

