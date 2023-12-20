Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces State, Citizens To Receive Funds From Google Settlement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that both the state of South Dakota and individual citizens will receive money from a $700 million agreement reached with Google regarding the company’s anti-competitive conduct with Google Play Store.

Money received from the agreement will be divided into two categories. Individual South Dakota citizens will share in $630 million that goes to consumers.

The Attorney General’s Office will receive almost $263,000 in attorney fees and other expenses as part of a $70 million agreement with the states. That money will go into the Antitrust Division, which addresses anti-competitive issues and behavior.

“This lawsuit was about how Google conducted an unlawful monopoly with the market Android app,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Not only is this a financial agreement, but it also requires to Google to make its business practices more pro-competitive.”

Attorney General Jackley said South Dakotans, who will receive individual payouts, will be contacted directly by the company.

A settlement in principle with Google was reached on Sept. 5, 2023. The lawsuit involved Attorneys General from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The lawsuit is attached.

-30-

