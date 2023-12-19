Playhouse Arts Hosting New Years Eve Eve Variety Show and Dance Party at the Arcata Playhouse

This is a press release from Playhouse Arts:

Playhouse Arts is excited to announce a New Years Eve Eve Variety Show and Dance Party at the Arcata Playhouse, the night before New Years Eve. It’s going to be a weekend full of celebrations to close out 2023, so make your first stop of the weekend festivities at the Playhouse for a full hour of short acts from over a dozen local performers, with sketch comedy, musical acts, tap dancing, poetry, and song.

The list of players to entertain you include your very own friends from the Playhouse: Jackie Dandeneau, David Ferney, Laura Muñoz, James Hildebrandt, and Melanie Schauwecker. Joining the roster are special friends and frequent performers at the Playhouse: Peggy Martinez, Joyce Hough, Tim Randles, James Zeller, Julie Fulkerson, Gwen Post, James Floss, Ken Lawrence, Doug Marcum, Ben Aldag, Tom Szantos, Melissa Hinz, and more.

After the Variety Show, stay for a dance party, with live music by the RLAD Quartet and guest singers. Specialty drinks at the bar, local beer on tap, fresh popcorn, chocolate chip cookies, and friends all around in the dark and cozy atmosphere of the Playhouse theater, this is one holiday fundraiser Extravaganza you won’t want to miss. Cabaret seating with tables and an open dance floor for the second half of the show. See you there!

The New Years Eve Eve Extravaganza takes place on Saturday, December 30, with doors open at 7 pm, show starting at 7:30, and dance party at 9 pm, at the Arcata Playhouse, 1251 9th St. Arcata. Tickets are $25 and are available online at playhousearts.org, or at Wildberries Marketplace. To reserve, call 707-822-1575, or purchase at the door.