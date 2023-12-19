U.S. Supreme Court Comments on the Death of Sandra Day O’Connor.

The funeral for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor was held in Washington, D.C. today at the National Cathedral. Attendees and speakers included President Joe Biden, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Jay H. O'Connor, Justice O'Connor's son. Justice O'Connor was nominated as the first woman to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan and served from 1981-2006.

Statements From Current and Past Justices of The U.S. Supreme Court Regarding The Death Of Retired Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor may be found in the following link.

https://www.supremecourt.gov/publicinfo/press/pressreleases/pr_12-01-23b