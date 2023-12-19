SUSAN FENIGER. “FORKED” TO PREMIERE AT PALM SPRINGS FILM FESTIVAL

SCREENINGS KICK OFF MONDAY JANUARY 8, 2024, WITH ADDITIONAL SHOWINGS TO TAKE PLACE SATURDAY JANUARY 13 & SUNDAY JANUARY 14

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy-Award winning director Liz Lachman's "Susan Feniger: Forked," is set to premiere at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival on Monday, January 8, 2024, at Regal Cinemas Palm Springs. Following the screening, a special dinner and movie event will be hosted by the filmmakers at Alice B, the latest restaurant venture of James Beard award-winning Chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken.

"Susan Feniger: Forked" a Culinary Disaster Film, chronicles the journey of celebrity chef Susan Feniger (Food Network/Master Chef) as she embarks on the venture of her first solo restaurant of STREET. The film captures her passionate struggle to bring global street food together under one roof in Los Angeles. Shot in Vietnam, Shanghai, and Los Angeles by Feniger’s longtime filmmaker partner Lachman, the documentary features appearances by renowned chefs such as Wolfgang Puck, Bobby Flay, and Mary Sue Milliken. It is a personal story of starting over and about not if one fails but…HOW.

Susan Feniger, an accomplished American chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and media personality, is recognized for her roles in shows like "Too Hot Tamales" and "Tamales World Tour" on the Food Network, as well as appearances on "Iron Chef," "Top Chef Masters," and "Cooking with the Master Chefs." Feniger has received numerous accolades, including a James Beard Award, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the California Restaurant Association, the L.A. Times Jonathan Gold Award, and the Julia Child Award. She was also inducted into the permanent collection of the Food Exhibition at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C.

Additional screenings of "Susan Feniger: Forked" will take place on Saturday, January 13, at 3:30 PM and Sunday, January 14, at 10:00 AM, each followed by Q&A sessions with Susan Feniger and director Liz Lachman.

The film is written and directed by Liz Lachman, with Lisa Donmall-Reeve and Liz Lachman serving as producers. Cinematography is handled by Liz Lachman, Don Downie, Sarah Pierpoint, and Liew Kek Hian, while Joan Gill Amorim serves as the editor alongside three-time Emmy-nominated composer Miriam Cutler.

To watch the film trailer, click here (https://www.forkedthefilm.com/home/#trailer).

For more information, please visit https://www.forkedthefilm.com.

# # #