Learn about prescribed fire at Jan. 20 MDC workshop

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When used in controlled, supervised conditions, fire can be a beneficial land management tool. However, it’s important to stress that prescribed fire involves planning and on-site management.

People wanting to learn how to use fire as a land management tool should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) prescribed fire workshop on Jan. 20. This hands-on demonstration burn will be from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at MDC’s Branson Office in Taney County, which is located at 226 Claremont Drive just north of Branson. It’s important to note that at the Jan. 20 program, participants will take part in an actual prescribed fire on a nearby property. In order to take part in this portion of the program, participants must first complete the online portion of this class.

People can register for the Jan. 20 workshop at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196687

People will get a link to the online portion of the workshop when they register. The online portion will take from 2-4 hours to complete. Upon completing the online portion, participants will receive a certificate which they must bring to the Jan. 20 workshop. The online course requires a $25 fee which is paid to a third-party host.

For the Jan. 20 part of this workshop, participants will gather at the MDC Branson Office. Private Land Conservationist Brad Graevs will discuss how to execute a prescribed burn to achieve land management goals and, weather permitting, program participants will get hands-on experience by conducting a demonstration burn. Topics covered will include equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations and other aspects needed to conduct a safe and successful prescribed burn. Appropriate dress for the burn will be leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long-sleeve shirt, and safety glasses.

To get more information about this event, contact Graevs at Brad.Graevs@mdc.mo.gov.