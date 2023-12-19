Governor Abbott Appoints Cosgrove To Broadband Development Office Board Of Advisors

TEXAS, December 19 - December 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Joe Cosgrove to the Broadband Development Office Board of Advisors for a term to expire February 1, 2025. The Board of Advisors provides guidance and oversight for the Broadband Development Office.



Joe Cosgrove of Austin is the founder of The Joe Cosgrove Law Firm PLLC and serves as an adjunct professor at The University of Texas at Austin School of Law. He has more than 40 years of legal experience primarily in telecommunications law and regulations. He is a member of the American Bar Association and the State Bar of Texas. Additionally, he is the former president of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas, former executive board member for the Capitol Area Council – Boy Scouts of America, and former member of the Alzheimer’s Texas Board of Directors. Cosgrove received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Missouri – Kansas City and a Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law.

