Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,403 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Cosgrove To Broadband Development Office Board Of Advisors

TEXAS, December 19 - December 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Joe Cosgrove to the Broadband Development Office Board of Advisors for a term to expire February 1, 2025. The Board of Advisors provides guidance and oversight for the Broadband Development Office.
 
Joe Cosgrove of Austin is the founder of The Joe Cosgrove Law Firm PLLC and serves as an adjunct professor at The University of Texas at Austin School of Law. He has more than 40 years of legal experience primarily in telecommunications law and regulations. He is a member of the American Bar Association and the State Bar of Texas. Additionally, he is the former president of the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas, former executive board member for the Capitol Area Council – Boy Scouts of America, and former member of the Alzheimer’s Texas Board of Directors. Cosgrove received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Missouri – Kansas City and a Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law.
 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Cosgrove To Broadband Development Office Board Of Advisors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more