Habitat Connectivity by Design: How Engineering Shapes Idaho’s Streams

Sometimes fish encounter obstacles like old culverts or rock dams that prevent them from swimming up or down stream. That’s where Jared steps in. Along with a team of biologists, land managers, and construction contractors, he designs and installs new bridges, fish screens (to prevent fish from ending up in an irrigation ditch), and passage projects throughout Idaho.

Designing one of these fish passage structures involves multiple phases, starting with a site visit. Jared, along with his biologist and construction colleagues, visits the project site to determine the best location for the structure. During this visit, the design team look for potential challenges, such as tricky terrain and construction access. Jared and the team also talk with landowners and land managers to understand how the project will impact the surrounding area. Replacing this diversion structure will help fish passage, but it will also improve the transport of water to the landowner’s hydro-electric facility.