Wolf trapper certification courses slated throughout the state for 2026

Idaho Fish and Game is offering wolf trapper certification courses in 2026 throughout the state starting in January.

January and February courses include:

Jan. 24: Lewiston, Fish and Game Clearwater Regional Office

Feb. 7: Idaho Falls, Fish and Game Upper Snake Regional Office

Feb. 7: Sandpoint, Bonner County Fairgrounds

Feb. 14: Nampa, Fish and Game Southwest Regional Office

Additional classes in other locations have also been posted. For a full list of course dates and locations, go to the trapper education webpage. Courses are taught in a single, 6-hour day and cost $9.75 each.

Anyone who intends to trap wolves must successfully complete a wolf trapper education course. These courses are in-person and cover trapping laws, ethical trapping, avoiding nontarget catch, safety, and basic trapping methods.

Trapper education (a separate course from wolf trapper education) is required for those who have not held an Idaho trapping license prior to July 2011. A complete list of trapper education courses can be viewed at the link above. Trappers who show proof of having held a trapping license from Idaho prior to 2011 are exempt, but the wolf trapping course is still required.