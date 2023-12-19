Submit Release
Update to ADVISER Validation Special Education Error/Warning #798

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of a change to the ADVISER Validation Special Education Error #798.  This error may be displayed on the ADVISER Validation website if the district has the error.

The Error/Warning #798 – Warning Student Is Age 3 With a Program Code of Part C and No Part C Transition Delay Reason has changed from warning category to error category.

