This notification is intended to inform districts of a change to the ADVISER Validation Special Education Error #798. This error may be displayed on the ADVISER Validation website if the district has the error.
The Error/Warning #798 – Warning Student Is Age 3 With a Program Code of Part C and No Part C Transition Delay Reason has changed from warning category to error category.
You just read:
Update to ADVISER Validation Special Education Error/Warning #798
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.