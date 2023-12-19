MDC holds free virtual Mammals of Missouri program Jan. 5

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—From bats to bison, the State of Missouri is home to a fascinating array of mammals. Most people know that mammals have fur, give live birth, and nurse their young. They’re also some of the most charismatic animals in the state. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a virtual program to help people take a deeper dive into the lives of these captivating creatures, along with some new and exciting developments regarding Missouri’s mammals

Virtual Mammals of Missouri will be held Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, from 3-4 p.m. This is a free online program open to all ages.

Missouri is home to over 70 different species of mammals. Join MDC naturalists to explore a few mammals that may seem relatively new to the Missouri landscape, including mountain lions, black bears, elk, and armadillos. The program will discuss some new animals that have come here in the recent past, and others that have made remarkable returns to our state. Are there still others that were thought to be gone but might have been here all along? Attendees will also get the chance to examine the impact these mammals could have on the diversity of Missouri’s natural resources.

Virtual Mammals of Missouri is a free online class, but advanced online registration is required by going to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCc. Two days prior to the program, a WebEx link for this program will be sent by email. Attendees should check junk mail folders if no email is received.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.