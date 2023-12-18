Exciting changes coming to City permit & license processes
On Mon, Feb. 5, we are launching a new system for all City permits and licenses. With the new system you’ll enjoy:
- Applying for permits 24×7!
- One stop to access all City permits and licenses!
- Access your entire permit and license application history!
To ensure a smooth transition to this new system, all Planning and Development Services functions, including permit submittal, inspection scheduling, renewing or applying for a rental or contractor license, and planning application submittals and payments for any PDS services, will be unavailable from Friday, January 26 through Sunday, February 4. Additionally, all inquiries, applications and inspections will be limited during this week.
We highly recommended that contractors plan accordingly for this interruption in services by completing inspections prior to January 26 or waiting until the week of February 5. We recognize that emergency situations may arise and will accommodate those as they present themselves.
Tutorials and Instructions
Our team is creating tutorials and instructions for the new system. All new information will be available on our website at lawrenceks.org/epl.
You’ll be Emailed with Updates
Thank you for your patience and understanding!