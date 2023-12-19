Submit Release
BCI A-Troop East-St Johnsbury/assault on a correctional officer

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4009298

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Det SGT Lyle Decker                           

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigations A Troop East-St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/13/23 and 12/14/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Center

VIOLATION: three counts of assault on correctional officer, bodily fluids

 

ACCUSED:  Logan P. Chamberlin                                             

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield

 

VICTIM: Multiple correctional officers

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/13/23, while incarcerated at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center, Logan Chamberlin urinated into a container and then shortly after that Chamberlin threw the urine onto two different correctional officers. The following day, on 12/14/23, Chamberlin, in a separate incident spit in the face of a third correctional officer. Chamberlin was cited to appear in Caledonia County Court on 1/29/24.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  1/29/24         

COURT: Caledonia County

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

