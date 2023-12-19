BCI A-Troop East-St Johnsbury/assault on a correctional officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4009298
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations A Troop East-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/13/23 and 12/14/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Center
VIOLATION: three counts of assault on correctional officer, bodily fluids
ACCUSED: Logan P. Chamberlin
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield
VICTIM: Multiple correctional officers
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/13/23, while incarcerated at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center, Logan Chamberlin urinated into a container and then shortly after that Chamberlin threw the urine onto two different correctional officers. The following day, on 12/14/23, Chamberlin, in a separate incident spit in the face of a third correctional officer. Chamberlin was cited to appear in Caledonia County Court on 1/29/24.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/29/24
COURT: Caledonia County
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks