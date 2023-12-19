Saskatchewan Delivers Success with Mission to Philippines and Singapore

CANADA, December 19 - Released on December 19, 2023

Saskatchewan Employers Surpass Hiring Targets in Philippines

Saskatchewan’s mission to the Philippines and Singapore has concluded with outcomes that exceed expectations. The employer-driven labour recruitment mission to Manila included 26 Saskatchewan employers and resulted in over 1,000 anticipated nominations for permanent residency through the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) in occupations in demand in the province.

"The number one labour market challenge that employers have been having in the past 18 months is a critical shortage of labour across all sectors," Trade and Export Development and Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "The first priority is always to make sure Saskatchewan residents have the first opportunity, but that has just not been enough lately with over 15,000 jobs posted on the SaskJobs website today and the second lowest unemployment rate in Canada speaking to that fact. The government has responded by partnering with businesses and organizations to engage internationally. The first mission was to Poland in September largely focused on Ukrainian refugees. This was the second.

"The success of this mission reinforces Saskatchewan's position as a top destination for talented individuals all across the world. Saskatchewan's commitment to attracting talent while strengthening its presence on a global scale ensures a path forward filled with more jobs, opportunities and economic growth."

The government will be releasing a comprehensive jobs plan to address the labour market shortage in the new year.

"The mission presented an invaluable opportunity for us to meet with high-quality candidates whose professional experience in the health and social work field was truly awe-inspiring," Clear Health Solutions Director Chris Reiger said. "Their dedication, skill and passion were palpable, and we are eagerly looking forward to welcoming them into our team. We are excited for them to contribute positively to our community and grow both professionally and personally in our beloved province."

"Working with theGovernment of Saskatchewan allowed us to focus on talking with welders and painters who are ready to come to Saskatchewan," Doepker Industries HR Manager Jeff Arthur said. "We were able to interview a lot of candidates thanks to the mission's organization and structure. Adding core people to our workforce and to our rural communities is a wonderful thing. We're very proud of our highly skilled and dedicated team members here in Saskatchewan; when given the opportunity to expand on that strong base with skilled tradespeople from outside the province it makes a world of difference."

Immigration officials from the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training held 10 information sessions about the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) and living in Saskatchewan, that attracted over 500 people. Throughout the four-day event, immigration officials conducted 314 immigration interviews with SINP and Expression of Interest (EOI) applicants. Attendees also had the opportunity to interview for employment positions from 26 different Saskatchewan employers who were present at the event, representing various sectors, including agriculture, community services, manufacturing and construction trades.

In addition to the hiring event, engagements in Manila reinforced Saskatchewan's robust economic ties with the Philippines. Productive discussions with leaders of major Filipino businesses, including AboitizPower, Metro Pacific Investments, and La Filipina Uy Gongco, highlighted shared interests in food and energy security.

In Singapore, engagements showcased the province's innovative and attractive investment climate. Discussions with established investors, including BHP, Agrocorp International, and Adroit Overseas, as well as key corporate and financial players, affirmed Saskatchewan's significant contributions to the global mining, agri-food and energy sectors. The delegation also met with innovation leaders, including IPI Singapore and Nurasa, to highlight Saskatchewan's edge in agri-food technology. These interactions opened avenues for advanced partnerships that align with the province's focus on agricultural innovation and sustainability.

Recruitment missions like this one and the one that took place earlier this year to Poland are aligned with Saskatchewan's Growth Plan objectives of developing Saskatchewan's labour force and engaging internationally to support the growth of the province. Saskatchewan will continue to advance international engagements to recruit more people and move forward toward reaching a population of 1.4 million people by 2030.

