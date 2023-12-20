Starfish Partners Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Staffing Firms for 2023 by Staffing Industry Analysts

PLANO, TX, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starfish Partners, an international investment and ownership platform for niched professional and mid- to upper-management search specialists, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious list of the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Fastest Growing Staffing Firms for 2023. Securing the 92nd position, Starfish Partners continues to demonstrate exceptional growth and excellence in the staffing industry.

The SIA Fastest Growing US Staffing Firms list recognizes companies that have exhibited remarkable performance, innovation, and impact in the staffing sector. Starfish Partners' commitment to delivering top-notch services and its strategic approach to workforce solutions has earned the company this esteemed position among the nation's top 100 fastest-growing staffing firms.

In addition to earning its place on the SIA Fastest Growing Staffing Firms list, Starfish Partners has achieved significant milestones through strategic acquisitions. The company recently expanded its portfolio with the acquisitions of NinjaJobs, INNOVA People, Global People, and Integrity Search, LLC. These ventures have not only broadened Starfish Partners' service offerings but have also strengthened its position as a leader in the recruiting industry by integrating diverse talent pools and cutting-edge solutions.

Starfish Partners organizations have won multiple awards for the best place to work, workforce flexibility and charitable endeavors, and have ranked among the top recruiting firms nationally.

Starfish Partners provides capital for recruiting firms looking to scale, as well as exit strategies for owners seeking to secure value for their firm in cash and/or stock. It also provides liquidity and the ability to monetize some value while simultaneously providing equity opportunities for key producers and leaders. The collective revenues of Starfish Partners will exceed $300 million annually while continuing to pursue aggressive growth through a variety of mergers, acquisitions, and capital infusion activities.

Learn more at www.starfishpartners.com.