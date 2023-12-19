Discover nature in winter with MDC and Agents of Discovery

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Don’t let winter temperatures keep you inside – there’s still much to explore in this season! To help kids and adults discover nature, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is once again partnering with the Agents of Discovery mobile gaming app for its Winter Edition Missions.

Agents of Discovery is an educational gaming app that allows users to engage with nature while completing “Missions”, or games – proving that screen time can be green time.

Winter Edition Missions will run through March 1. Anyone can join by downloading the free app and completing the Missions at participating locations. Each Mission consists of educational challenges that teach players about local history, culture, ecosystems, and safety.

Missions include prizes to reward “Agents”, or players who participate. Once an Agent completes a Mission, they can earn stickers, pins, and other prizes.

The following MDC locations have new Winter Edition Missions:

“How Do Animals Handle the Winter?” at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City

“Operation Backyard Bird” at Cape Girardeau Nature Center

“Winter Mission” at Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood

“Winter Walk” at Springfield Nature Center

Download the free app and create an Agent profile. Then pick a Mission in your area. Download the mission before heading to it, so you can play the game without WiFi or a data connection. Then use your secret Agent tool to find and unlock challenges.

Agents of Discovery is available for download through the App Store for Apple products or Google Play for Android devices. For more information on Agents of Discovery, visit https://discovertheforest.org/activities/agents-of-discovery.