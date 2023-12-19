Submit Release
**UPDATE** Westminster Barracks / Missing Person

**UPDATE, December 19, 2023** 


On 12/18/2023, the Vermont State Police were able to locate and speak with Hugh C. Bedward.  Mr. Bedward advised that he is doing well and not in need of assistance. 

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

   

CASE#: 23B1008633 

Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes                         

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster                     

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/152023 at approximately 2:47 pm 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 127 South Road, Westminster, VT  

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person 

 

MISSING PERSON: Hugh C. Bedward 

AGE: 59 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

On 12/15/2023 at approximately 2:47 pm, the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person, Hugh C. Bedward, 59, last known to be residing in Westminster, VT. Bedward is described as a black male, approximately 6'0", 250 lbs. with black hair, possibly dreadlocks. Bedward is reportedly of Jamaican descent. Last communication with Bedward was approximately three weeks ago. The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for Bedward's welfare. 

A photograph of Bedward is attached. Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation should call the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster at (802) 722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit


Detective Trooper Tyler R. Noyes

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East

Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

