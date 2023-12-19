KISS searches for the Chosen One in partnership with VOXI

KISS is on the hunt for its ‘Chosen One’; looking for an up-and-coming DJ and giving them the opportunity to feature on KISS and perform in Ibiza this Summer at the legendary O Beach. Launched in partnership with Vodafone youth brand VOXI, alongside winning new state-of-the-art DJ decks, the Chosen One will also feature in the KISS Mix Block, a guest mix in Majestic’s Friday KISS Dance show, and a DJ set at KISS Dance Live at O Beach Ibiza.

To enter, DJs will need to submit a 10-minute mix as a video, introducing themselves and showcasing what they can do on the decks. Entries are now open, with the winner announced in March at a live exclusive KISS event hosted at a secret location.

Rebecca Frank, Content Director, KISS said: “I can’t wait to see and hear the talent the UK is going to bring. We’re all about supporting freshness, and to have a brand-new talent playing in Ibiza with us in our 30th year there will be a full circle moment! From our work with the government’s Kickstart initiative to our partnership with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation and now to this, we strive to discover, inspire and support the next generation of talent. VOXI have been the perfect partner to launch a new round of Chosen One; we can’t wait to party with our new DJ at KISS Ibiza next summer!”

Scott Currie, Head of VOXI said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with KISS in search of the UK’s next big Dance DJ through KISS Chosen One. We believe in providing young people with unique opportunities and experiences and this competition is a fantastic platform to give aspiring DJs a chance to showcase their skills, benefit from mentorship and support, and earn a spot at KISS Ibiza next Summer. This exciting collaboration not only highlights VOXI’s commitment to supporting young artists, but also reinforces our ongoing partnership with KISS, with whom we look forward to announcing more in the coming year.”

For more information and to enter now, please visit the KISS website.

Supporting KISS Chosen One marks the latest instalment of KISS and VOXI’s long term partnership. Powered by Vodafone’s super-fast and award-winning network, VOXI is the mobile network for young people, offering contract-free plans that let you use selected social, music and video apps, endlessly, without eating into your general data allowance. VOXI Drop launched in January 2019 and more than a quarter of a million rewards have been claimed to date. The loyalty programme gives customers exclusive freebies every month from well-known brands.

About KISS:

The KISS Network is the beat of the UK, delivering the biggest tunes, exclusive content with huge artists and all-round positive vibes, across multiple platforms on-air and on screen all day, every day. It’s home to KISS Breakfast with Diversity’s Jordan & Perri, the Home Straight with Tyler West in the afternoons, the latest chart-topping hits with The Hype Chart and Tinea Taylor, and the best DJs and producers in the industry with KISS Dance and KISS Nights. The network also houses the UK’s biggest digital commercial station KISSTORY (Old Skool & Anthems) and KISS Fresh (Non-Stop New Beats), plus ten exclusive stations including KISS Afrobeats, KISSTORY 90s, KISSTORY Slow Jams and KISS In The Mix which are available ad free with KISS Premium. Targeting 15-34 years olds, the KISS Network is available on FM and DAB Radio, Freeview, online and/or via the KISS Kube app.

About Bauer Media UK:

Bauer Media UK reaches over 25 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Brand Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.

About VOXI

VOXI by Vodafone, the mobile network for young people, offers plans that let you use selected social, music and video apps in the UK as much as you like, without eating into your general data allowance. Customers also have unlimited calls and texts. VOXI SIM-only plans work on a flexible monthly subscription with no contract; you’re free to change, pause or cancel your plan whenever you like.