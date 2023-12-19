Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,630 in the last 365 days.

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS

19 December 2023

41

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS

On December 18, 2023, a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held in Moscow.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan A.Asadov, Prime Minister of Belarus R.Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan A.Smailov, Chairman of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan A.Zhaparov, Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation M.Mishustin, Prime Minister of Tajikistan K.Rasulzoda, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan A.Aripov, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia M.Grigoryan, Secretary General of the CIS S.Lebedev.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan H.Geldimyradov.

The participants exchanged views on current issues of multilateral cooperation and cultural and humanitarian interaction in the Commonwealth.

The President of the Russian Federation V.Putin addressed the participants with a video message. He noted that during Russia’s chairmanship in the Commonwealth, which will begin on January 1, it is planned to develop the practice of holding joint events in a variety of areas of art, education and science, including using the resources of the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation.

H.Geldimyradov emphasized that Turkmenistan actively interacts with interstate associations in the Eurasian space, paying special attention to issues of economic cooperation and regional integration.

At the meeting, a statement was adopted by the heads of government of the CIS member states on the prospects for cultural and humanitarian cooperation. It recognizes the high potential of such interaction for the development of partnership relations, friendship and good neighborliness between countries, expresses the desire to strengthen friendly ties, expand and deepen cooperation between states in the field of culture, and confirms the key goals of cultural and humanitarian cooperation within the Commonwealth.

You just read:

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more