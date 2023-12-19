19 December 2023

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS

On December 18, 2023, a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held in Moscow.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan A.Asadov, Prime Minister of Belarus R.Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan A.Smailov, Chairman of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan A.Zhaparov, Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation M.Mishustin, Prime Minister of Tajikistan K.Rasulzoda, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan A.Aripov, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia M.Grigoryan, Secretary General of the CIS S.Lebedev.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan H.Geldimyradov.

The participants exchanged views on current issues of multilateral cooperation and cultural and humanitarian interaction in the Commonwealth.

The President of the Russian Federation V.Putin addressed the participants with a video message. He noted that during Russia’s chairmanship in the Commonwealth, which will begin on January 1, it is planned to develop the practice of holding joint events in a variety of areas of art, education and science, including using the resources of the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation.

H.Geldimyradov emphasized that Turkmenistan actively interacts with interstate associations in the Eurasian space, paying special attention to issues of economic cooperation and regional integration.

At the meeting, a statement was adopted by the heads of government of the CIS member states on the prospects for cultural and humanitarian cooperation. It recognizes the high potential of such interaction for the development of partnership relations, friendship and good neighborliness between countries, expresses the desire to strengthen friendly ties, expand and deepen cooperation between states in the field of culture, and confirms the key goals of cultural and humanitarian cooperation within the Commonwealth.